One moment in the Fantastic Four trailer may have accidentally spoiled a major Marvel rumor that won't go away: Sue Storm is pregnant

One Marvel fan has somehow spotted a massive Sue Storm-related spoiler hiding in the background of the new Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer.

At the 54-second mark, our eyes should be focusing on Johnny Storm getting his flame on and shooting off into the sky. Instead, @davjolie on Twitter scanned the background and noticed Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm being helped away and clutching her stomach. See for yourself below.

sue in the background….you can tell she’s pregnant 😭 pic.twitter.com/mtApOgVu7IFebruary 6, 2025

If we didn't know any better, that looks like a pregnant woman being taken out of harm's way. If you skip back to 45 seconds, there's also a moment of Reed Richards and Sue Storm in space that looks suspiciously like a birthing scene.

Honestly, we're convinced. After all, there have long been whispers that Marvel's First Family would hear the pitter-patter of baby feet in the MCU. The hosts at Good Morning America even asked Kirby about being a mother in First Steps. The reply? "You'll have to wait and see." Curious.

And, of course, the comics have pulled Fantastic Four's children Franklin and Valeria into increased prominence over the past decade.

With all roads leading to Avengers: Secret Wars – an event that Franklin ultimately holds major sway over in Jonathan Hickman's 2015 comic run of the same name – it would make sense for those characters to be introduced sooner rather than later. We just assumed Marvel would be better at hiding it in the very first trailer.

The Fantastic Four, if you believe the tin-foil hat theorists out there (of which I am proudly a member), is also hiding more in its trailer. Exhibit A: a curiously-obscured shot that could be holding back the reveal of Reed Richards's stretching powers. Exhibit B: A Morse code message that spells out 'RADIATION' during the Fantastic Four trailer launch. What else are they hiding?

Fantastic Four, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon-Moss Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, hits cinemas on July 25, 2025.

For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies heading your way in Marvel Phase 5 and beyond.