New Fantastic Four clip reveals the Silver Surfer's chilling introduction of Galactus: "Your planet is now marked for death"
Galactus is a "universal force, as essential as the stars" in The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Galactus is one of the most monumental villains in the Marvel Universe, and now he's coming to the big screen like never before in The Fantastic Four: First Steps with a comic accurate portrayal that shows off Jack Kirby's classic design of his massive, armored form. With the film just weeks away, we're now getting an introduction to the Devourer of Worlds courtesy of his herald, Julia Garner's enigmatic Silver Surfer.
In a new clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Silver Surfer warns Earth that the planet is "marked for death," with Silver Surfer explaining that Galactus is a "universal force essential as the stars."
Here's the clip:
In comics, Galactus is indeed a cosmic force of nature which is technically essential to the life-cycle of the Marvel Universe, in which planets die, new ones are formed, and new societies and empires rise and fall on a near constant basis across an infinite number of worlds.
Galactus' force of destruction is so elemental that Reed Richards was once put on trial for defending the Devourer of Worlds and his place in the cosmic order of the Marvel Universe.
That's how the Silver Surfer came to be, saving her homeworld from Galactus by volunteering to seek out other populous worlds to sate the Devourer's constant hunger.
With The Fantastic Four: First Steps taking place in an alternate reality all its own, and the team coming to the mainstream MCU for Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and presumably beyond, it seems possible that their world actually may wind up being destroyed by Galactus.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is due out in theaters on July 25 to kick off Marvel Phase 6. In the meantime, get up to speed with our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies still to come from both Marvel and DC.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.