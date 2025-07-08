New Fantastic Four clip reveals the Silver Surfer's chilling introduction of Galactus: "Your planet is now marked for death"

Galactus is one of the most monumental villains in the Marvel Universe, and now he's coming to the big screen like never before in The Fantastic Four: First Steps with a comic accurate portrayal that shows off Jack Kirby's classic design of his massive, armored form. With the film just weeks away, we're now getting an introduction to the Devourer of Worlds courtesy of his herald, Julia Garner's enigmatic Silver Surfer .

In a new clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Silver Surfer warns Earth that the planet is "marked for death," with Silver Surfer explaining that Galactus is a "universal force essential as the stars."

Here's the clip:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Clip 'I Herald Galactus' | In Theaters July 25 - YouTube Watch On

In comics, Galactus is indeed a cosmic force of nature which is technically essential to the life-cycle of the Marvel Universe, in which planets die, new ones are formed, and new societies and empires rise and fall on a near constant basis across an infinite number of worlds.

Galactus' force of destruction is so elemental that Reed Richards was once put on trial for defending the Devourer of Worlds and his place in the cosmic order of the Marvel Universe.

That's how the Silver Surfer came to be, saving her homeworld from Galactus by volunteering to seek out other populous worlds to sate the Devourer's constant hunger.

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps taking place in an alternate reality all its own, and the team coming to the mainstream MCU for Avengers: Doomsday , Avengers: Secret Wars , and presumably beyond, it seems possible that their world actually may wind up being destroyed by Galactus.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is due out in theaters on July 25 to kick off Marvel Phase 6. In the meantime, get up to speed with our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies still to come from both Marvel and DC.