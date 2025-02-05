Marvel has seemingly hidden a secret Morse code message in the Fantastic Four trailer launch – and it's already been deciphered

You may have been paying close attention to all the details in the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer, but were you listening in on the pre-launch livestream? If so, you might have caught a recurring beeping sound tucked away among Michael Giacchino's instantly iconic score.

Don't worry about figuring out what it all means. This is the internet and, as such, it's already been cracked by a budding codebreaker.

As worked out by whatnowayimpossible on Reddit, the beeping is actually a Morse code signal that could spell out RADIATION.

While the Redditor admits that only the back half of the word remains clear, the Morse code message of 'radiation' makes a lot of sense narrative-wise.

Given that the launch (and First Steps trailer itself) all revolved around Marvel's First Family and a mission into space, it doesn't require a great leap of imagination to see that the message could stem from a possible warning message sent back to Earth.

After all, the Fantastic Four famously got their powers after being subjected to cosmic rays. Might this be one way for Marvel Studios to nod towards their comic book origins without showing it outright in the lead-up to the film?

Alongside a litany of Fantastic Four trailer Easter eggs, fans have also discovered everything from a reference to a 'multiverse bridge' (one that could have major implications for the wider MCU) to a possible moment that's hiding Reed Richards' stretching powers. But at least those don't require a degree in cryptology to figure out.

Fantastic Four, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon-Moss Bachrach, is set to hit cinemas on July 25, 2025.

For more, jump into the Marvel timeline and our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.