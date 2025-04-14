Marvel fans have spotted a blink-and-you-miss-it Human Torch Easter egg in a new Fantastic Four clip

Marvel just dropped a new clip for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and fans have been quick to spot a comic-book reference in the most unexpected place.

The four-second clip, shared on X, sees Johnny Storm (played by Joseph Quinn) enjoying a bowl of Lucky Charms cereals. On the front, we can see the mascot L.C. the Leprechaun, a period-accurate recreation of the '60s brand. On the back, however, fans have spotted something juicier: an iconic comic-book image of Human Torch taken from Jack Kirby's Fantastic Four #3.

The image is basically a blur at the start of the clip, but the colors and the superhero's silhouette are easily recognisable for those familiar with the reference. Some fans have even shared a comparison on X to prove their point.

If you want to draw your own conclusions, you can see the full clip below.

The rest of the clip sees Johnny having a short conversation with Sue (Vanessa Kirby) and Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal). "You're late," he tells his sister, who looks a bit shocked at the question. "What do you mean?", she asks. "What do you mean what do I mean? You're late for dinner," Johnny responds, and the relief in Sue and Reed's faces are evident.

This seems to be further confirmation that Sue Storm is pregnant, a long-standing fan theory that was confirmed earlier this month at CinemaCon.

Marvel screened some footage behind closed doors at the event, including Sue announcing that she's pregnant during a family dinner. Perhaps it's the family dinner she is late for, following the conversation features in the new clip.

As comic-book fans know, Sue's pregnancy means we will see the introduction of a major Marvel character, Franklin Richards, an incredibly powerful mutant with reality-altering powers.

With Ebon Moss-Bachrach completing the cast as Ben Grimm aka The Thing, the new Fantastic Four movie will kick off Marvel Phase 6 this summer, and it promises big changes for the MCU.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is arriving in theaters on July 25. In the meantime, get up to speed with our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies still to come from both Marvel and DC.