New Fantastic Four footage confirms what we all suspected – Sue Storm is pregnant, and it means a major Marvel character is on the way

Everyone might have already guessed it, but now we know for sure – Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm is pregnant in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The update comes courtesy of CinemaCon, which screened some footage from the Marvel Phase 6 movie behind closed doors. According to Discussing Film, the new footage shows the team on a talk show, Sue announcing that she's pregnant at a family dinner, and Julia Garner's Silver Surfer showing up to say Earth has been marked for destruction.

Excitingly, Sue's pregnancy means we'll most likely (eventually) see the introduction of a major Marvel character, Franklin Richards. In the comics, he's the child of Sue and Reed, and he's an incredibly powerful mutant with reality-altering powers.

Whether we'll see Franklin show up in The Fantastic Four or later in the MCU remains to be seen, but we do know that we'll be seeing Marvel's First Family again in Avengers: Doomsday. That's thanks to that five and a half hour cast reveal that unveiled over 20 names, though, according to Kevin Feige, that's not even everyone.

"I believe that this will go down in history as one of the ones that started a new tide of successful storytelling for the company," Fantastic Four star Paul Walter Hauser said recently. "Sort of in the same way the Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther hit. They both hit in a certain way. I believe we are about to hit."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters this July 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.