Fantastic Four star says the Marvel movie "will go down in history" for rejuvenating the MCU, "in the same way the Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther hit"

This year’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie will be the film to save the day for Marvel, according to star Paul Walter Hauser, who has promised that it will kick off a new era for the studio just as past MCU ventures have done in the past.

"I believe that this will go down in history as one of the ones that started a new tide of successful storytelling for the company," said Hauser to The Direct. "Sort of in the same way the Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther hit. They both hit in a certain way. I believe we are about to hit."

It’s no secret that Marvel’s last few releases have underperformed, with this year’s Captain America: Brave New World landing a 48% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This could be due to superhero fatigue, but this is not the first time that the studio has faced a slump. But Hauser doesn't hold this against Marvel as the star added, "Let's remember that Marvel is servicing a lot of folks, and they want to make a lot of entertainment for people to enjoy, and none of us are 100%. None of us hit the mark every time."

However, there are always those stellar MCU features that are something special, such as sci-fi fantasy adventure Guardians of the Galaxy, which landed in 2014 and spun two sequels. Could the new Fantastic Four film do the same? Hauser seems to think so. "I think our movie, Fantastic Four: First Steps, to me, only speaking from my opinion, everything I witnessed and took part in, everything I felt while in the presence of the creatives on the film, I believe we are the Marvel movie of the year," said Hauser. "I believe we are the one to watch."

As part of Marvel’s Phase 6, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces us to a whole new first family with Pedro Pascal playing Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm aka The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm aka The Thing.

First steps, which is set in a '60s-inspired futuristic world, follows The Fantastic Four as they try to save the planet from being devoured by Galactus. The movie also stars Julia Garner as The Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus. Hauser’s role is still unknown at this time.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in theaters on July 25, 2025.