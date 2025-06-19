Marvel unveils new Fantastic Four popcorn bucket – and it gives us our best look yet at the titular team's ship Excelsior (AKA the one that's not in Thunderbolts*)

Move over, Galactus! Marvel is clearly hoping fans can stretch their budgets to two popcorn buckets when seeing The Fantastic Four: First Steps, now that it's unveiled a new design centered on Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards.

Not only does the second bucket offer up some cool retro lettering, Richard's elongated arms, and our best look yet at the superheroes' suits, we also get a great glimpse at Excelsior, the First Family's ship. Due to its 'F4' emblem and similar silhouette, many assumed that their spacecraft was the one spotted in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige later squashed the theory.

"Their ship is the Excelsior, and there is a Fantastic Four ship entering the MCU... But I'm not sure they're the same ship," he told Empire Magazine (via Culture Crave).

On the bucket, the differences are clearer, particularly when it comes to the boosters and landing legs. Consider us intrigued!

First look at a Reed Richards popcorn bucket for 'THE FANTASTIC FOUR'

Also starring Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Vanessa Kirby, The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases on July 25, 2025. The titular team are set to face off against Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) and Galactus (Ralph Ineson) in the flick, though it's no surprise we should expect some multiversal shenanigans, too, given the fact that they're clearly not on the same timeline as Captain America, Yelena Bolova, and the rest of the MCU's big players currently.

