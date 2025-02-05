Marvel may have edited out Reed Richards' stretching powers from the Fantastic Four trailer – and the evidence is right in front of our eyes

Marvel may have unleashed its usual trailer trickery on Fantastic Four and edited out Reed Richards' stretching powers.

As pointed out in tongue-in-cheek fashion by Twitter user BrianBerkman, one oddly-framed scene shows Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards scribbling out a scientific equation. In the distance, the chalkboard stretches round but is covered by darkness.

"10 bucks he’s stretching his other arm to write on the left side of the board," Berkman wrote. The idea has clearly caught on, with several replying in agreement and one even visualizing how that would look on-screen.

10 bucks he’s stretching his other arm to write on the left side of the board https://t.co/p1dzz1zjQrFebruary 4, 2025

Given that the new Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer showcased the abilities of everyone else from Marvel's First Family (even if the jury is still out on The Thing), it's an odd choice not to parade arguably the group's most iconic skillset front and center. On top of that, the picture also doesn't feature Pascal's left hand. Curious.

It could be a stretch, then, but we're now pretty certain: Marvel has cut Reed Richards' powers from the first look.

Marvel has a previous history with trailer edits, of course. Most famously, Hulk appeared in the initial wave of Avengers: Infinity War marketing but never in the movie itself.

Spider-Man: No Way Home even removed characters outright, instead choosing to obscure the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spideys until release day. Thor: Ragnarok's iconic trailer set to Led Zeppelin's 'Immigrant Song' also hid the fact that the God of Thunder lost his eye.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fantastic Four, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon-Moss Bachrach, is set to hit cinemas on July 25, 2025.

For more, check out all the Fantastic Four trailer Easter eggs we have spotted so far. Then dive into the past with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.