Marvel fans are divided over our first look at The Thing in the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer

The first trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps has finally debuted, after a short teaser dropped for the footage.

While the movie looks like a retro-futuristic romp featuring Marvel's First Family, one point in particular has fans debating: the CGI on The Thing. Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays the character, whose real name is Ben Grimm, and we got our first look at him post-transformation in the trailer.

"Looks amazing for me," says one fan , while another is even more excited : "This is the best The Thing has ever looked and sounded. I actually can't believe it. I'm lost for words on how amazing this all looks."

Others, though, are less convinced : "Don't get me wrong I'm excited as hell for this movie but the CGI for The Thing doesn't look good he looks so animated into the screen to me and not like a person? I can't explain it."

"The concept feels great but holy shit do they need to work on the animation for The Thing it is so stiff, unnatural and doesn’t match Ebon's performance at all," says someone else .

Then there are some who aren't sure yet, but have faith they'll be won over when the movie comes out. "A little uncanny valley but I think it'll be tighter by launch. And the uncanny valley is he looks like a statue so when he moves it's mind boggling," says one person .

"It's very solid. They still have time when the final version will look much better, but he still looks great and very comic book accurate!" thinks another fan .

We won't have long until The Thing appears on the big screen. Fantastic Four: First Steps releases this July 25.

