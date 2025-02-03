First Fantastic Four: First Steps footage teases a major trailer launch and gives us a glimpse of Marvel's First Family

The first teaser for Fantastic Four: First Steps has dropped, and it's setting up a major launch.

In the footage, which you can watch below, we see a group of kids running to crowd around some TVs in a window. They're very excited about something, which seems to be a space launch involving Marvel's First Family – you can see Ben Grimm followed by the rest of the team in one of the TVs. "Prepare 4 launch," says one screen, while another shows a spacecraft blasting through the sky.

The Future Foundation invites you to take your first steps into a fantastic new era. Launch coverage begins at 7AM ET | 4️⃣AM PT: https://t.co/Wkr1OLbP1q pic.twitter.com/aHM7K6wt0HFebruary 3, 2025

The teaser also showcases the movie's period setting, with some old-fashioned cars, and of course those boxy TVs.

We'd guess this launch is going to be the one that gives the team their unique powers, but we'll have to wait to find out.

Ben Grimm, AKA the Thing, is played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, while Pedro Pascal is Reed Richards, Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm, and Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm. Julia Garner will play the Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson is Galactus, with Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich each have mystery roles.

The first full trailer for the Marvel Phase 6 movie will debut tomorrow, February 4. So for now, this little tease will have to be enough.

"Finally, [we’re] bringing Marvel’s First Family into the MCU," Marvel boss Kevin Feige has previously said of the movie. "They wrap next week, the movie comes out next summer, and then all those characters go right into the next Avengers movies, so I'm very excited for the future of the Fantastic Four."

Fantastic Four hits theaters on July 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store, or see our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order for a marathon.