Kevin Feige re-confirms Fantastic Four's future MCU plans: "All those characters go right into the next Avengers movies"

Kevin Feige has given an update on the production of the Matt Shakman-directed Fantastic Four: The First Steps, and has also re-confirmed that Marvel's First Family will be in the "next Avengers movies."

“Finally, [we’re] bringing Marvel’s First Family into the MCU,” Feige said at the Disney APAC Content Showcase (via Deadline). “They wrap next week, the movie comes out next summer, and then all those characters go right into the next Avengers movies, so I’m very excited for the future of the Fantastic Four.”

Previously, it had been announced at SDCC 2024 that the main members of both the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts would be part of the cast of both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Joining them is Robert Downey Jr. – who is set to portray Marvel villain (and Reed Richards' nemesis) Doctor Doom.

Fantastic Four, set for release on July 25, 2025, stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, AKA Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Galactus (voiced by Ralph Ineson) is set to be the villain and Julia Garner will play the Silver Surfer.

Looking further afield, Avengers: Doomsday is hitting cinemas on May 1, 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars will follow a year later on May 7, 2027. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will be returning to helm both projects, with the former addressing the comeback in an interview with GamesRadar+ at this year's MCM Comic Con in London.

"Why would we come back if we didn't feel like we had a story that had that possibility of being on an equal footing with Infinity War and Endgame unless there's a kernel there for an idea that's really explosive?" Joe Russo said.

