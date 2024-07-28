Marvel unveils the first Avengers: Doomsday cast members – including Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

Avengers, assemble! The Earth's Mightiest Heroes are returning to the fold in the MCU for two more movies and we've now got concrete information about the supergroup's future, courtesy of the Marvel panel at SDCC 2024.

As revealed by Kevin Feige during the Hall H panel, Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as villain Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday (previously Avengers 5). "New mask, same task," he quipped on stage.

It was also revealed that the casts of Fantastic Four (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Thunderbolts* (Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and more) would be part of the next two Avengers films Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Kevin Feige also confirmed that Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, would be returning to direct the two upcoming Avengers movies. That's despite Kevin Feige previously stating that wasn't happening.

"Joe and I truly believed Endgame was the end of the road for us," Anthony Russo said. "In the time since, through a special story, we have come to potentially see a road to take with you all."

Previously, the Avengers 5 title was Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, the title was changed and Kang actor Jonathan Majors was dropped by Marvel Studios after being found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment last December.

Now, all roads lead to Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. For more, check out the SDCC 2024 schedule and SDCC 2024 Marvel live blog. Then head on over to our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.