Marvel SDCC 2024 Live Coverage – All the news from the Marvel panel as it happens
The latest updates from Hall H: teases, trailers, and the biggest announcements from Marvel Studios at Comic-Con 2024
Welcome to our live blog reporting on everything Marvel-related at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Now, this year is a special one as this is the first time Marvel has held a panel at SDCC since 2022, so we are expecting some big things.
The Marvel panel, officially called 'Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation', is probably the, or at least one of, the most anticipated events at SDCC this year. But don't worry about missing anything as we will be here live reporting everything going on in Hall H, and even have two of our own in there right now amongst the MCU madness.
So what can you expect? As well as some major Deadpool & Wolverine celebrations, we are expecting to hear some updates on Marvel’s Phase 5 plan and beyond. The rumor mill is already churning, with many fans speculating that this could be the day that the fifth Avengers movie finally gets its new title. Plus, Marvel has three unnamed titles set to drop in the next few years - what are they?
And for those projects already announced, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Fantastic Four, we are hoping to receive updates on those too. Who knows, we might even be treated to a trailer or two. I mean, literally anything could happen when Marvel boss Kevin Feige enters the stage at Hall H.
As for panelists and guests, right now Feige is the only speaker confirmed, but we are expecting some major stars to rock up, as the panel’s description states that Kevin and "special guests" will "provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe." With some big releases on the horizon, we won’t be surprised if we see some stars from the MCU’s upcoming movies in tow.
Now onto TV shows. At Friday's Marvel Fanfare panel, we learned that we can expect at least two new shows coming next year and so on as studio boss Kevin Feige confirmed Marvel is officially committed to up to three shows a year.
In terms of Phase 5, we already know WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along is coming on September 18, 2024, and Daredevil: Born Again in March 2025, so hopefully we will receive some updates on those. But as for new projects, we don’t know which phase these will fit into, but we are expecting:
Wakanda/Okoye spin-off series
Wonder Man series
What If...? Season 3
Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man series
Marvel Zombies series
Eyes of Wakanda series
Vision series
Plus, maybe even a Star-Lord TV show (or movie). So announcements for any of those projects may also be on the cards for tonight. For more, check out the full rundown of all upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows and everything we are expecting to see.
So, let's get the secret project out of the way first. We know that Marvel is due to release three movies as part of Phase 6 on these specific dates:
Untitled 2026 Marvel Movie One - February 13, 2026
Untitled 2026 Marvel Movie Two - July 24, 2026
Untitled 2026 Marvel Movie Three - November 6, 2026
But what are they? Well, we know that Fantastic Four is set to release on July 25, 2025, Blade in November 2025, and Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027, so what else could it be?
Well, in our Marvel Phase 6 predictions piece we predict that Thor 5 and Shang-Chi 2 could be a part of Phase 6 amongst others. Plus, since Thor actor Chris Hemsworth is already at SDCC for Transformers One, and Shang-Chi star Simi Liu was pictured with Marvel boss Kevin Feige on Friday, we have a good feeling about these two.
Marvel Studios’ panel hasn't even kicked off yet and the MCU is already dominating San Diego Comic-Con. From an amazing Deadpool and Wolverine panel that saw a special screening of the movie where stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman watched on, to an all-Marvel light show playing homage to the new Deadpool movie, which also included a first look at Fantastic Four villain Galactus. This really feels like Marvel’s year at SDCC.
But there’s still a whole lot to come as the Marvel panel takes over Hall H this evening. So what can you expect to see? Well, Marvel is keeping a tight lid on things as the panel description reads: "Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and special guests provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe." Cryptic right? Well, don’t worry as we are going to go through which stars we think might turn up to the panel and what they will be talking about, so stay tuned!
As our friend The Merc with a Mouth and his clawed best buddy would say, let's f-ing go! It's Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, and you know what that means. It's Marvel day! For the first time in two years, Marvel has an official dedicated panel with Kevin Feige as its primary speaker.
The panel kicks off at 6pm PT in Hall H (that's 2am BST) but until then we will be here counting down with you and going through everything we expect to see at the Marvel Studios panel this year. And boy, has the rumor mill been churning. So keep this live blog bookmarked so you don't miss out on a single thing. Let's go.