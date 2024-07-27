Marvel SDCC 2024 Live Coverage – All the news from the Marvel panel as it happens

Welcome to our live blog reporting on everything Marvel-related at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Now, this year is a special one as this is the first time Marvel has held a panel at SDCC since 2022, so we are expecting some big things.

The Marvel panel, officially called 'Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation', is probably the, or at least one of, the most anticipated events at SDCC this year. But don't worry about missing anything as we will be here live reporting everything going on in Hall H, and even have two of our own in there right now amongst the MCU madness.

So what can you expect? As well as some major Deadpool & Wolverine celebrations, we are expecting to hear some updates on Marvel’s Phase 5 plan and beyond. The rumor mill is already churning, with many fans speculating that this could be the day that the fifth Avengers movie finally gets its new title. Plus, Marvel has three unnamed titles set to drop in the next few years - what are they?

And for those projects already announced, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Fantastic Four, we are hoping to receive updates on those too. Who knows, we might even be treated to a trailer or two. I mean, literally anything could happen when Marvel boss Kevin Feige enters the stage at Hall H.

As for panelists and guests, right now Feige is the only speaker confirmed, but we are expecting some major stars to rock up, as the panel’s description states that Kevin and "special guests" will "provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe." With some big releases on the horizon, we won’t be surprised if we see some stars from the MCU’s upcoming movies in tow.