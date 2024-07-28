First trailer for Marvel's Thunderbolts drops behind closed doors at SDCC 2024

The first trailer for Thunderbolts* has landed behind closed doors at San Diego Comic-Con, and GamesRadar+ is on the ground in Hall H to give you the lowdown.

In the new footage, Yelena visits Red Guardian's apartment and tells him that her only reason to live is to kill others. They then encounter the other Thunderbolts (Bucky Barnes, John Walker, Ghost, and Taskmaster), only to discover that they've all been assigned to the same dangerous mission – and they want to know why...

The Thunderbolts are a group of antiheroes (or characters that have been antagonists at one point or another within the MCU) who go on government missions.

The cast includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who will reprise their MCU roles. Harrison Ford has also replaced the late William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, AKA Red Hulk, a role he'll first take on in Captain America: Brave New World.

Paper Towns helmer Jake Schreier will direct and Netflix's Beef creator Lee Sung Jin has penned a new version of the script from a first draft by Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson.

Thunderbolts* is set to arrive on the big screen on May 5, 2025. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and a look ahead at what's still to come in Marvel Phase 6.

