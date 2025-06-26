The Thunderbolts gag reel has been released, and it's made us love Florence Pugh even more

Although there are still a few weeks left to wait until the next MCU project, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, hits screens, Marvel fans have been treated to some new content in the shape of the Thunderbolts* gag reel, and it's hilarious.

The reel, posted on Twitter by IMDb, shows the cast of Thunderbolts breaking character on set, whether that's forgetting their lines or breaking into laughter in serious moments. The standout of the video has to be Florence Pugh, who we know to be a funny and generally lovely human being, but the clip has made us love her that much more. It looks like Pugh had a lot of fun slipping in and out of Yelena Belova’s accent, as well as poking fun at David Harbour’s Red Guardian Costume. Check out the full video below.

Whatever you call them... they have assembled. 💥Here's an EXCLUSIVE look behind-the-scenes of #Thunderbolts*, out on Digital July 1 and 4K/Blu-ray July 29. pic.twitter.com/LEuHD5KBnCJune 25, 2025

Another highlight has to be star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays O.X.E. Chairwoman Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The actor seemed to improvise some of her lines and had fun with Fontaine’s elite status. However, a particularly humorous running theme in the gag reel is the cast’s struggles with wires. From Pugh being pulled up too high to Harbour sent flying across the room after Sentry star Lewis Pullman missed his line, it seems like the Thunderbolts cast had a hell of a time being pulled to and fro.

Fans are loving the behind-the-scenes look, with one replying to the video, "Even bts they give family vibe…love this movie," and another added, "I want to be on their gang, they look like they are having a great time. Just goofing around."

However, another fan has noticed that one particular scene from the gag reel was actually in the Thunderbolts trailer, but was seemingly cut out of the movie. "So the scene of Bucky laughing in the truck that was in the trailer was a bts?" pointed out the fan. It looks like that Buckey Barnes blunder was just too good not to use.

Thunderbolts gatherers some of the MCU’s biggest misfits, creating a team of anti-heroes set to protect the world after the loss of The Avengers. From there, Yelena Belova (Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell), now known as The New Avengers, embark on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Thunderbolts is out on digital on July 1. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, and keep up with upcoming Marvel movies on the way.