San Diego Comic-Con 2024 schedule: Times, dates, streams, and panels at SDCC 2024

The San Diego Comic-Con 2024 schedule is beginning to shape up, with some panels already being announced. The annual event sees studios head to California to unveil news about your favorite movies and shows, as well as give updates on everything from new comic book releases to first-look trailers. This year, SDCC 2024 will play host to a whole set of big names, with Marvel already confirming their return to Hall H as we expect to hear some more Marvel Phase 6 updates.

We're still a few weeks out from the big event at the moment, which means the full San Diego Comic-Con 2024 schedule has yet to be confirmed. There is still a whole host of big panels missing as well as big question marks over who might be appearing. However, if you're after the latest SDCC 2024 news and updates, then you're in the right place. Below we've compiled an ultimate guide to this year's convention, including the timings, dates, how you can follow along, and what rumors we've heard so far.

GamesRadar+ will be on the ground to keep you updated, so make sure you keep this schedule handy as we go along.

When is San Diego Comic-Con 2024?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

This year, the San Diego Comic-Con dates are from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28. There is also a preview day on Wednesday, July 24. The whole event lasts five days and takes place at the San Diego Convention Center.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 schedule: What panels have been announced?

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

At the moment, the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 schedule is looking fairly sparse, but we're expecting some big announcements very soon. On the agenda so far are several panels celebrating comics, including Mike Mignola helming a Hellboy drawing session, a celebration of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes costumes, and several film screenings.

No specific details from the big studios have been announced yet, but we're hopeful we might hear more about the future of the DCU from James Gunn. One thing we do know is that Marvel will be returning to Hall H this year.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Marvel panel

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The San Diego Comic-Con Marvel panel is a staple of the convention, and has previously been the source of some huge announcements. Deadline has confirmed the studio will be back this year, but we don't have any details yet on what they will be unveiling.

Deadpool and Wolverine will have just been released in theaters, so there could be some reaction from that, and next up on the filming schedule for Marvel is Fantastic Four, which begins this summer. It's very possible too that we may get some more big announcements of the future of the MCU, as Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars are now on the horizon. Following Jonathan Majors' exit as Kang, a lot is unknown about the direction Marvel will be heading in next.

We haven't got a specific date for this one yet, but our best guess is it will be in the primetime spot on Saturday night. Last time the studio was at SDCC was in 2022, and the panel lasted from 5pm-6pm PT (1am-2am BST, 8pm-9pm ET). Expect something similar this time.

San Diego Comic-Con guests: Who will be at SDCC 2024?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Just like with the panels, there's still a great deal of uncertainty about the San Diego Comic-Con guests due to appear this year. Traditionally, these details can be kept quiet right until the moment that the cast walk out on stage (especially during Marvel's panels). This being said, some huge names have been confirmed to appear at SDCC 2024. Take a look at some of those announced so far:

J. Michael Straczynski, Babylon 5 creator

Scott Shaw, Sonic the Hedgehog writer

William Stout, Return of the Living Dead artist

Jim Lee, DC president

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 tickets: How can I watch SDCC 2024?

(Image credit: DC/James Gunn)

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 will not be streamed at home. The convention did have a few years during the pandemic when it was possible to watch it from wherever you were, but that won't be the case this year.

This means if you want to watch the panels, you'll need to physically attend the event. San Diego Comic-Con 2024 tickets are all sold out so if you don't have one, you won't be able to get one at this point.

Have no fear, though as we'll be keeping you updated on everything that happens. GamesRadar+ will be on the ground, so make sure you keep an eye on our website and our socials so you don't miss a moment.

