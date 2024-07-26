Transformers One director talks plans for a sequel: "There’s a lot more story to tell"

Transformers One director Josh Cooley and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura have plans for a potential sequel.

"We have themes that we want to explore. A theme that we want to explore in the next movie is trust. And can you win it back? Or once lost, it's gone. So we build it around a few big ideas that are also quite action ideas, but mostly we're going to go at it thematically," Di Bonaventura explains to GamesRadar+ at San Diego Comic-Con. "So now Optimus has now become Optimus Prime. What's he going to do to now get all the people of Iacon behind [him] and like how do you do that? Same thing with Megatron. Okay, you got all the Decepticons. Now what?"

The film animated film tells the origin story of future enemies Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) and how they forever changed the fate of Cybertron, the birthplace of the Transformers race.

Continues Di Bonaventura: "We're gonna explore the sort of progression of leadership which I think it should be really fun for people so it's not a dry subject and what I like about it is, it's definitely going to fail. It's definitely going to fail because no leader gets it all right."

The cast includes Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, and Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime.

"There's a lot more story, obviously, because they will eventually come to Earth," Cooley adds.

Transformers One hits theaters on September 20.