One CGI Transformers character used up so much data during its creation that Google complained about it

We've all had issues with our internet data plan – but nothing quite like what the CGI artists on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts had to deal with.

Instead of keeping an eye on their GBs, they chewed through seemingly incalculable amounts of data when creating the character of Stratosphere, the John DiMaggio-voiced Autobot that frequently disguised himself as a hulking cargo plane. So much so, in fact, that Google was forced to step in.

"Fun fact: Stratosphere from Transformers Rise of the Beasts was such a heavy character that Google complained to us that his data was choking their I/O for their cloud renderfarm, forcing us to optimize him even further," visual artist Rassoul Edji said on Twitter.

Happily, it appears the many, many moving parts of Stratosphere were streamlined for the finish cut – but proves the sheer amount of work that goes into VFX and CGI creations on the big screen.

Remarkably, that's not even the most eye-watering anecdote Edji has revealed about the Transformers franchise in recent years.

After a diktat from director Michael Bay to make it "bigger and more detailed", Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen villain Devastator was turned into a character that was 100-foot tall and consisted of 52,000 individual parts. The kicker? It even melted a poor artist's computer at ILM.

We expect the visual artists to be working in overdrive for the next Transformers live-action movie, a surprising crossover with G.I. Joe that was teased during the Rise of the Beasts ending.

