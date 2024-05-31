Chris Hemsworth looks set to lead Transfomers and G.I. Joe crossover film, with Michael Bay set to produce

Transformers’ upcoming G.I. Joe crossover will reportedly star Chris Hemsworth.

The actor, who is joining the Transformers franchise later this year as a younger Optimus Prime in the animated movie Transformers One, is in "talks" to join the untitled crossover movie (via Deadline).

The seeds were planted for the crossover in last year’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The movie’s ending features Anthony Ramos’ Noah meeting with Agent Burke (Michael Kelly), who offers him a new job and hands him a card for G.I. Joe.

"We expect there’s going to be some allegiance and they’re going to go on some kind of mission together,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told Variety last year of the surprise scene.

Hemsworth is currently appearing as Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, while he's best known for playing Thor in the MCU.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Australian actor revealed he wasn’t best pleased by his performance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

"I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing," he said. It’s not yet known when (or if) Hemsworth will play the God of Thunder again, but director Taika Waititi says he won’t be involved in Thor 5 after helming both Love and Thunder and 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Transformers One, starring Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, is releasing on September 20 in the US and in October in the UK. You can watch the first Transformers One trailer now for a tease of the animated prequel, which charts Optimus Prime and Megatron's early days on Cybertron.

For more, check out our guide to upcoming movies and movie release dates calendar.