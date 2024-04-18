Transformers One trailer sees Chris Hemsworth’s Optimus Prime take off the training wheels as it debuts in literal outer space

Autobots, roll out. The first trailer for animated origin story Transformers One is now here.

Starring Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax (who would later come to be known as Optimus Prime) and Brian Tyree Henry as D-16/Megatron, the new Transformers movie promises to chart the events that lead to the pair becoming lifelong enemies across time and space.

Taking on more of a goofy, light tone than the live-action series, the Transformers One trailer (which launched in space, of all places) takes us through Orion and D-16's early days exchanging banter, before they get the power to transform and head to the surface of Cybertron.

From there, the team have growing pains as they get used to their iconic transforming powers - including a surprise set of 'knife hands' that make their reveal to comedic effect.

Transformers One also has an all-star cast elsewhere, including Scarlet Johansson, Laurence Fishburne, Keegan Michael-Key, and Jon Hamm. Steve Buscemi is set to appear in an undisclosed role.

Footage from Transformers One was shown off at CinemaCon (via Variety), which had an extended look at Orion and the rest of his robot pals being deemed worthy enough to gain the powers to transform.

Transformers One, directed by Toy Story 4's Josh Cooley, is set for release on September 13.

As revealed earlier this month, a Transformers x G.I. Joe movie is officially happening. The crossover was initially teased during the ending to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, with the mash-up set to unite two '80s icons.

For more, check out the rest of the upcoming movies coming your way very soon.