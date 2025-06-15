Masters of the Universe's He-Man Nicholas Galitzine strikes the hero pose in all-new first look

Nicholas Galitzine has taken to Instagram to prove he has the power by way of our first official look at his take on He-Man in the brand new Master of the Universe movie. The film is being helmed by director Travis Knight, who at this point is used to making movies about smashing action figures together after making the best live-action Transformers movie, Bumblebee, as well as the stop-motion animated classic Kubo and the Two Strings, which is one of the greats from the 2010s.

The new shot from Galitzine revealed himself in shadow, but the iconic He-Man garb (which isn’t a lot) is still visible. The most notable detail is, of course, the Power Sword, which the Idea of You star will undoubtedly point to the sky at some point while yelling about the power he has.

“Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe,” wrote Galitzine. “It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man. It’s been the role of a lifetime, and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work.”

The cast the He-Man-to-be is referring to is undoubtedly an interesting one. Idris Elba is starring as Man-At-Arms, Camila Mendes as He-Man’s kinda, sorta, love interest Teela, and Jared Leto is taking on the cackling, bony bad guy, Skeletor. Morena Baccarin will also be appearing as The Sorceress who protects Castle Grayskull from Skeletor’s stupidly named accomplices that are regularly trying to get inside, which include the likes of Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (aka Game of Thrones’ The Mountain) as Goat Man, and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn.

Masters of the Universe is the first project with an official look to come tumbling out of the toy box Amazon MGM Studios recently got hold of. Not only will they be bringing this franchise to life after the 1987 version starring Dolph Lundgren, but they’ve also got the new Voltron movie housing the talents of Henry Cavill, Sterling K. Brown, and Rita Ora. Besides helping those robots come together to form one giant super robot, Cavill will also prove that he has a kind of magic in the Chad Stalheski-directed Highlander remake, which is planned to start shooting this year. In conclusion, it's cool to be an '80s kid again. Well, that's what we're telling ourselves, at least.

