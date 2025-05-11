Highlander director confirms shooting schedule for this year

Since what feels like the dawn of time, but really around 2008, a remake of Highlander has been in the works with directors and stars attempting to win the Prize, only to give up and move on. Now, director Chad Stahelski, who has been holding onto a take since 2016, has finally revealed some promising details about when filming will begin and, more importantly, when he hopes to present it to the world.

Speaking to Collider about the upcoming film, which will see Henry Cavill play the lead role of Connor MacLeod, Stahelski revealed he hopes to be heading to Scotland in a matter of months. “If everything works out in the next 24 hours, we’ll be shooting sometime in September. And in 2027 or 2028, you’ll be watching Highlander.”

It took its sweet time to get going, but given the names involved and the passion behind the project, it will be worth the wait. Stahelski has been stewing on a new take on the cult classic 1986 film for over a decade. Originally starring Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, and Clancy Brown, Highlander followed a warrior from 16th-century Scotland, who, after learning he can't die, travels the globe and is forced to battle others like him until, in the present day, he goes up against an old enemy that wants his head.

Cavill last spoke about the project at CinemaCon in 2024 and expressed his enthusiasm for the role and, more importantly, the stuntwork it would demand. “If you think you’ve seen me do sword work before, you haven’t seen anything yet.” More importantly, Stahelski has also promised that the iconic Queen soundtrack accompanying the original film will return, telling The Wrap "Probably in a different way than you think, but hardcore yes.” Well, good because "A Kind of Magic" and "Who Wants To Live Forever" are still absolute bangers.



