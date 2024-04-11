With apologies to Geralt, Henry Cavill suggests the new Highlander movie has the best sword work of his career

Henry Cavill has teased his new Highlander movie at CinemaCon, suggesting it features the best swordplay of his career.

"If you thought you’d seen me do sword work before, you haven’t seen anything yet," Cavill said (via Deadline).

Directed by John Wick’s Chad Stahelski, the Highlander movie is set to be a reboot of the franchise kicked off by the 1986 fantasy adventure that saw Christopher Lambert as an immortal warrior embroiled in a centuries-long war with others like him – until one Highlander remains.

"Being not shy with swords, and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other," Cavill previously wrote on Instagram back in 2021, alongside research including the book ‘So You’re Going to Wear the Kilt’ that heavily implies he would be wearing traditional Scottish dress in the upcoming reboot.

"Deep diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal, is going to make this an adventure I (and hopefully all of you) shall never forget."

The actor has plenty of previous swinging a sword, too. Most notably as Geralt of Rivia in the first three seasons of The Witcher, while working closely with stunt coordinator Wolfgang Stegemann in particular on the premiere episode’s brutal scrap with Renfri.

Cavill has since departed the Netflix series and will be replaced in The Witcher season 4 by Liam Hemsworth. He is next set to appear alongside Reacher’s Alan Ritchson in Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Highlander is currently undated. For more, check out the upcoming movies coming your way in 2024.