The Witcher season 5 set pictures reveal new look at Liam Hemsworth's Geralt, Laurence Fishburne's Emiel Regis and other key returning characters

As we wait for The Witcher season 4 to drop on Netflix sometime this year, the show is already filming its final season. Recently leaked set pictures offered a new look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt de Rivia, along with a group of returning and new characters.

The images (which you can see in Redanian Intelligence's website) feature some characters that we first met when Henry Cavill was the lead, including Joey Batey as Jaskier, and Meng’er Zhang as Milva. We also got to see some characters that will be introduced in the upcoming season 4, such as The Matrix star Laurence Fishburne, who plays Emiel Regis.

Thanks to these set pictures we also know that season 5 will adapt some scenes from Andrzej Sapkowski’s Tower of the Swallow, where Geralt encounters some beekeepers who send them in the right direction of druids. However, it's way too early to speculate about what's in store for the final season, since season 4 is still yet to be released.

The upcoming batch of episodes will see the debut of Hemsworth as the White Wolf, after Henry Cavill departed the role in 2022. Despite losing its leading man, the cast remains mostly intact, with Freya Allan returning as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra reprising her role as Yennefer. However, Kim Bodnia, who played Geralt's mentor Vesemir, won't return for the new season due to scheduling conflicts.

Per Netflix, The Witcher season 4's official synopsis reads: "After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire – and finding one another again."

