We're not getting a Guardians of the Galaxy-style soundtrack in Superman, but James Gunn has made the next best thing: a Spotify playlist for Clark Kent: "I haven't had more fun this year"

Superman might not have a Guardians of the Galaxy-style soundtrack, but it does have bespoke Spotify playlists curated by director James Gunn himself for each main character.

"Spotify asked me to create playlists for many of the characters in Superman, imagining the music each of them listened to. I haven't had more fun this year," Gunn wrote on Twitter.

"I think for each of the characters I had to really think about who they were as people, and imagine what kind of music they would be into," Gunn explained in the video. There are playlists for characters like Green Lantern, Lois Lane, Mr. Terrific, and more.

In the main Superman playlist, you can find everything from Taylor Swift to David Bowie and Nine Inch Nails. In each separate character playlist, Gunn has also recorded a brief intro, too.

Superman is the first movie of the DCU, kicking off Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. David Corenswet is donning the red cape, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Corenswet has recently said he "exchanged letters" with two previous Superman actors, Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin. "Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words, 'I'm not gonna try and give you any tips.' And I think that's a very Superman thing. Superman's not so much for giving advice or dictating how other people should be," Cowenswet explained.

Superman arrives this July 11.