After unconfirmed rumors of an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2, Star Wars fans are sharing what they want to see

There are plenty of projects on the to-do list for the Star Wars universe, but one that fans are itching to see get confirmed is a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Now, following rumors via DanielRPK that something might be in development, fans are getting excited about what the second chapter of the show could involve.

Over on Reddit, a spitballing session began concerning Ewan McGregor's legendary Jedi knight, with pitches for what could come next being thrown in. One fan said, "base it off the Legends Kenobi novel. It's a self-contained Tatooine story," referring to the 2013 story by John Jackson, which followed Kenobi's first weeks of self-exile on the desert planet and is a straight-up western involving Jawas and Jabba the Hutt. Another fan agreed, saying, "This is 100% the answer. It would have been perfect for a TV miniseries. Self-contained. No 'galactic' stakes. No real risk of running afoul of existing characters."

The common consensus seems to be that McGregor's hero should not link up with other characters in the franchise, but instead highlight the isolation needed to protect Luke from afar. Another fan added, "We got all the fan service in the first season, and honestly, it was more than plenty. If we’re going to do this, I would prefer an entirely new, novel story involving an aging Obi-Wan. New characters with a new story, maybe even on a new planet. Just something that doesn’t screw up the continuity going into [A New Hope]."

Following the success of the first season, McGregor himself has chimed in on where he'd like to take his iconic Star Wars character, which he returned to after a 17-year hiatus. While it might be sending the character back instead of forward, the man behind the now legendary beard revealed his dream idea would be to revisit the Clone Wars. "I’d quite like to wear that armor, I was speaking to someone earlier, from the Clone Wars," he told an audience at Los Angeles Comic-Con. "I think that would be something that I would enjoy."

Of course, nothing has been made official just yet, but given how much of a reaction there is so far, we'll surely be saying "hello there" to old Ben Kenobi somewhere down the line. For every Star Wars show and movie that is actually happening in the future, check out our list here.