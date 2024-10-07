Ewan McGregor reveals his dream idea for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2, and it involves the Clone Wars

Ewan McGregor is still holding out hope for a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and has even shared some new ideas he hopes to work on.

The actor shared the insight at Los Angeles Comic-Con, speaking about what he’d love to see his Jedi do next. "Obi-Wan season 2," he replied, before adding: "There’s a couple of things. I’d quite like to wear that armor, I was speaking to someone earlier, from the Clone Wars. I think that would be something that I would enjoy."

McGregor adds that he could be de-aged to tell that part of the story, which he says he’d be happy to do, saying: "That way Hayden and I can really get back together again."

That wasn’t the actor’s only idea either, as he opened up about exploring the time between the end of season 1 and where we meet Alec Guinness’ Obi-Wan in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. "There’s got to be another few stories in there and we’re definitely hoping, well exploring that would be the word to say," McGregor concluded.

Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 hasn't been commissioned, but the actor has been campaigning for it ever since the first season came to an end in 2022. You can watch the full interview via IGN’s coverage of the panel, and his answer begins at about the 1:30 mark.

For more on a galaxy far, far away, check out our guides on all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about. For more on the Star Wars animated shows, check out our comprehensive guide to how to watch the Clone Wars in order.