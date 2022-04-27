Ewan McGregor open to another Obi-Wan Kenobi return: "I’d be totally up for that"

After the Star Wars prequels finished filming, Ewan McGregor could barely imagine himself returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Now, two decades on from appearing in The Phantom Menace, McGregor's back as Obi-Wan in a new series for Disney Plus. And while the show has been conceived as a limited, six-episode run, McGregor's experience was so positive that he would happily return as the Jedi knight.

"If we were to get an opportunity to do it again, I’d be totally up for that," he tells Total Film in the new issue of the magazine, which features Obi-Wan Kenobi on the cover. McGregor's Star Wars comeback was first suggested back in the mid-2010s, when the actor first began publicly expressing interest in returning to the role.

"Here I go again," he jokes. "It’s like me knocking at Disney’s door again!”

Reflecting on filming the new series, McGregor says: "It was nice to come back and to bridge that gap between me and Alec Guinness. I got as much, or more, out of playing him this time than I did in the first three movies put together. That’s to do with the writing, and the people we were making the series with, and the technology, and how different everything is.

In the cover story of the new issue of Total Film magazine, McGregor, Darth Vader actor Hayden Christensen, co-star Moses Ingram, and director Deborah Chow talk in-depth about Obi-Wan and his new adventure.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney Plus on Friday, May 27, with subsequent episodes premiering on Wednesdays. For much more from McGregor and co, check out the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves on Thursday, April 28.

