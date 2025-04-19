Andor season 2 star Diego Luna was overjoyed to reunite with Alan Tudyk after "seven very tough years" without him: "He brought a soul to this character and made it unforgettable"

Andor season 2 got a special look at this year's Star Wars Celebration, and Diego Luna also shared the love for his co-star Alan Tudyk.

GamesRadar+ is on the ground at the convention, and we were treated to the entire first episode of season 2, along with a sizzle reel set to some thumping electric music. In short, season 2 looks seriously epic.

The cast and showrunner Tony Gilroy were in attendance at the panel, and Tudyk, who plays beloved droid K-2SO, talked about returning. "I always held out hope," he commented. "[K2 is] such an important part of the show. I really wanted it to happen, I did for a time hold out for my own spin-off, K2 Fast K2 Furious… Tony's a better writer, it turns out. And he has made an amazing show, and we get to see how our two characters meet. And the birth of K-2SO will be seen this season, which is exciting to see. Very exciting to do, to be born."

Luna was also thrilled to work with Tudyk again. "I missed Alan badly," he said. "Seven very tough years, man. I was laughing the moment I saw him back in his very tight [costume]… I saw everything was in the extract same place after seven years."

He added: "He's just like the most generous, nicest partner you can have in a scene. It's very difficult, there is nothing like working with someone that is always finding a way to make it more interesting, more fun, and to surprise you. And as an actor, that's beautiful. I never knew it was going to be so much fun. Because when you read the pages, you're interacting with a droid, no? But then Alan comes, and it's just a character that has shape, that has soul. He brought a soul to this character and made it unforgettable, and that's why he deserves the reception that he's got, because he took the character to another level." It sounds like Cassian and K2's bromance transcends the screen to real life, then.

This is the second and final season of Andor. Luna returns as the titular Cassian Andor, with the rest of the cast including Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic, Skellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, and Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma. Tony Gilroy returns as showrunner.

Season 2 features time skips that will bring us up to the events of Rogue One, which Luna has promised you'll watch differently after this season. "If you have your DVD or Blu-ray of Rogue One, you should plug it in as soon as the season ends, and you'll see a film that will be resignified," he previously told our sister publication SFX magazine.

The first three episodes arrive together on Disney Plus this April 22 in the US and April 23 in the UK.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows, or see our roundup of everything announced and what to expect at Star Wars Celebration 2025 through the link.