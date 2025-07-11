Hit sci-fi show starring The Northman's Alexander Skarsgård gets renewed for season 2 at Apple TV Plus

One of this year’s most popular sci-fi series has been renewed for a second season just one day before its season 1 finale aired.

Apple TV Plus has ordered a second season of its hit robot show, Murderbot. The streamer confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "Murderbot will return for season 2, whether it likes it or not." The news arrived just hours before Murderbot season 1 episode 10 aired, concluding the show’s first installment. Check out the post below.

Murderbot will return for season 2, whether it likes it or not.#Murderbot — Now Streaming pic.twitter.com/ymDn2RWTauJuly 10, 2025

In an age where it seems like more and more TV shows are being cancelled, fans are overjoyed about Murderbot's future return. "Great show! Keep making content like this!" replied one fan, and another added, "I loved this series so much. I hope we get to see the original team again. Wow."

Murderbot season 1 premiered on Apple TV Plus on May 16, with episodes dropping weekly. The show was met with positive reviews and stands at a near-perfect 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is based on Martha Wells' best-selling book series of the same name, and stars Alexander Skarsgård as a deadpan robot.

As per Apple TV Plus, Murderbot is "a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe."

Created by filmmaking brothers Chris and Paul Weitz, Murderbot also stars Presumed Innocent’s Noma Dumezweni, Late Night With the Devil’s David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones, and Tamara Podemski.

Murderbot season 2 does not yet have a release date. Murderbot season 1 is available to watch on Apple TV Plus. For more, see our guide to the best shows on Apple TV Plus, or the year's most exciting upcoming shows.