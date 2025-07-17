Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has turned into Taylor Swift's Eras tour as tickets sell out before being resold for eye-watering prices

The cinematic experience is being turned into something like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ticket war, as IMAX tickets for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie, The Odyssey, are already being resold for insane prices.

Tickets for the first IMAX 70mm screenings of the movie went on sale on Wednesday, July 16, at 9 pm PT (Thursday, July 17, at 12 am ET / 5 am BST). That’s more or less exactly one year before the movie is due to hit screens. Tickets are available in various IMAX cinemas in the US, the UK, and elsewhere. Check out the full list of locations below.

Get tickets now to experience the first IMAX 70mm screenings of #TheOdysseyMovie - A film by Christopher Nolan. In theaters 7 17 26. https://t.co/B6z1mqBRA2 pic.twitter.com/O641unm25oJuly 17, 2025

However, just one hour after going live, the tickets had almost all sold out in the more popular locations. What is more shocking is that some ticket scalpers are now selling the tickets for up to $150 in places such as Los Angeles and New York City, as found by Twitter user The Cinegogue. We know that a Nolan project is exciting, but we never expected it to turn into something like a Beyoncé world tour.

reselling movie theater tickets is insane pic.twitter.com/30SoLAvzLVJuly 17, 2025

But don’t let us put you off securing tickets, as seats are still available in locations such as London and San Francisco, just to name a few.

The reason for its popularity, other than being a Nolan epic and the director’s next movie after his huge Oscar-winning picture Oppenheimer, is that The Odyssey has been shrouded in secrecy ever since it was announced. Other than casting, any type of information or first looks at the movie have been hard to come by, bar leaks or that one behind-the-scenes shot of Matt Damon as Odysseus.

In fact, film buffs can’t even see the first teaser for the movie unless they go to the cinema to see something else. We got a glimpse at the clip before watching James Gunn's Superman. The teaser shows Odysseus floating on a raft in the middle of the ocean, while Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland’s characters talk about his legend.

The Odyssey is based on, you guessed it, Homer's epic ancient Greek poem of the same name. The story is one of the oldest surviving literary works, and follows a Greek hero named Odysseus over the course of 24 books as he journeys home after the decade-long Trojan War. However, that journey also happens to take another 10 years, as the warrior encounters many threats and monsters along the way.

The movie also stars Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, and many more.

The Odyssey hits theaters on July 17, 2026.