Stranger Things star confirms they were in the "last thing" filmed for season 5, giving us a better idea of who survives until the final season's last moments

Star Finn Wolfhard has confirmed that he was in the last scene ever filmed for the Stranger Things season 5, which makes us wonder whether that means that his character, Mike Wheeler, will survive until the very end.

"I was the last thing shot of the show," said Wolfhard on the most recent episode of Q with Tom Power, when asked how his season 5 wrap day went. However, when Power pressed the star more, asking, "So you're the last shot of the last scene," then Wolfhard backtracked a little and said, "Well, no, it was that we just like wrapped, like I just was like one of the last people to film basically."

However, from this, it sounds as though the series finale wasn't filmed last, but rather one of Wolfhard’s scenes was. It is not unusual for a show to film scenes in a random order, as the filmmakers work around actors' and crew members' schedules. However, the fact that Wolfhard was kept on set until the very end gives us hope that Wheeler makes it through most of the season.

Aside from the sneaky tease, the star also spoke about how he felt when filming for the series, which he has been a part of for 10 years, came to an end. "I was in denial the whole year. I was just like, 'whatever' like 'this is just another year, another season,'" said Wolfhard. "Then the last day it was like I was just kind of totally numb… all of a sudden it was just like everything came into perspective like super fast, and I just was like, it was so otherworldly and weird."

The star said that the main reason for feeling emotional about leaving the series is the fact that "everyone grew up on that show." Wolfhard was just 13 years old in Stranger Things season 1, with the star due to turn 23 years old just before the final episode of season 5 drops on Netflix. "So, it was just like this huge moment where all of us just got to be together, kind of, and celebrate and kind of mourn the death of this show, kind of," said the star.

Wolfhard will return as Wheeler one final time when Stranger Things season 5 airs in three parts, with new episodes dropping on November 26, December 25, and December 31. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies, and keep up with other upcoming TV shows.