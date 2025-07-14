Ncuti Gatwa says Doctor Who role was "physically, emotionally, and mentally" taxing as he reveals reasons for his unexpectedly early exit: "It was time"

Doctor Who fans were shocked when Ncuti Gatwa said goodbye to the iconic sci-fi show last May after only two seasons playing the Doctor. It's one of the shortest tenures ever in the show's 60-year history. Following the emotional ending of Doctor Who season 2, Gatwa has revealed some of his reasons for leaving the role so early.

"Because I’m getting old and my body was tired," the actor replied when asked about his abrupt exit during an appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

"It's the most amazing job in the world," he clarified. "It's a job that any actor would dream of. And because it’s so good, it’s strenuous, it takes a lot out of you physically, emotionally, mentally. So, I... it was time," he added, although he didn't completely rule out a return. "Never say never", he told Kuenssberg.

Gatwa previously said that it was "always the plan" to leave after two seasons, even if fans are convinced that his regeneration was a last-minute change due to an old promo image. "It was always the plan to do this amount of seasons, because it’s a role that demands a lot of you, physically and emotionally and mentally," he said on Doctor Who's behind-the-scenes breakdown of the finale, which echoes his most recent quotes.

"Actors playing the Doctor are only actors playing the Doctor, unfortunately, we are mere mortals. I would love to have the energy and the youth to be able to do this full time for the rest of my life but my knees are telling me it's time," the 32-year-old actor continued in the official clip.

Is this the full story? I guess we'll have to put wait in order to know for sure. What we do know is that Gatwa was a phenomenal Doctor, and the show will feel his absence.

Doctor Who season 2, also known as the 15th season, is now streaming on BBC in the UK and Disney Plus in the US. For more, check out our list of some of the best sci-fi movies of all time, and all the upcoming best TV shows in 2025 and beyond.