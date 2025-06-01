Doctor Who season 2 finale shock twist seemingly introduces a familiar face as the new Doctor, but it might not be that simple: "You’ll just have to wait and see"

Doctor Who season 2 finale has left fans stunned, as Ncuti Gatwa is leaving the show for good and returning actress Billie Piper is seemingly set to be the new Doctor. Now, let's not rush to conclusions, as nothing has been officially confirmed, and this ending could be actually misleading.

In the final moments of the episode, titled The Reality War, Gatwa’s Doctor regenerates into Piper, who previously played fan-favorite companion Rose Tyler during two seasons of the show between 2005 and 2006, and during a brief appearance in 2008. Could she be the new Doctor? In her own words, you'll have to "wait and see".

"It's no secret how much I love this show," she said in a statement released via the BBC, "and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn't refuse, but who, how, why and when, you'll just have to wait and see."

Fans have noticed that, at the end of the episode, Ncuti Gatwa and Jodie Whittaker (who guest stars) are credited as the Doctor, but Piper is not. This small detail, along with the lack of an official announcement and Piper's vague comments, is leading fans to believe that the finale is not what it seems. After all, Doctor Who wouldn't be the same without some shenanigans.

What is officially confirmed, however, is the departure of Gatwa. "You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it," the actor said in a statement. "This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

"The fans are truly the final character and beating heart of this show and I can't thank the Whoniverse, and the Whovians, enough for welcoming me in, and making this such a touching experience. I've loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I'll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor."

Gatwa made history as the first openly queer Black actor to take on the role. He starred in two seasons, which makes it the second shortest time any actor has spent as the Doctor just ahead of Christopher Eccleston's one-season run.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, and streaming on Disney Plus worldwide. For more, check out our list of upcoming TV shows in 2025 and beyond.