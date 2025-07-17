Clearly not too busy with the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Avatar game, and more, Space Marine 2 devs are teasing something new, and fans think it's a Hellraiser title

The developer of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is teasing an announcement for next week, and fans are convinced it has something to do with 80s film franchise Hellraiser.

Saber Interactive is quite busy at the moment, with the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake , John Carpenter's Toxic Commando , Jurassic Park Survival and Space Marine 3 all in development at the studio right now. Now, it's released a teaser that some are taking as a hint at a game based on the Hellraiser franchise.

Saber posts a tweet featuring a teaser video, which shows a CRT TV flashing images at a wall with a circle of candles around it while a mysterious voice speaks, all under a VHS filter. Alongside this is the teaser website /july-22-2025.com which features a similar filter over the game's reveal time of 1pm UTC (that's 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT) on July 22, 2025. It's not taken fans long to speculate on what it's teasing.

One user responds saying "it's Hellraiser!! You can hear Doug Bradley Pinhead speaking," while another responds to Saber CCO Tim Willits saying: "I heard chains, definitely Pinhead." When you look at that teaser website you do get a flash of an image, which features a sign that says 55. And when I – who admittedly knows nothing about Hellraiser – searched for a link between the films and the number 55, it turns out that 55 Hillcrest is the address of the Cotton family from the film, so that's definitely some compelling evidence that it could be Hellraiser.

It's worth noting that Pinhead was featured in Dead By Daylight in 2021, but back in April of this year, he was removed from the in-game store . I don't know if I'm thinking too much into this but perhaps Saber's new game is its own asymmetric multiplayer game based on Hellraiser, just like the games based on Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Friday The 13th . Of course, there's a chance that all of this is coincidental and Saber's upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender game is going to some real weird places.

