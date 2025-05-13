Texas Chain Saw Massacre: The Game is done getting new updates less than 2 years after launch

Gun Media is ending development on Texas Chain Saw Massacre: The Game less than two years after it released back in August 2023.

In an update shared to the game's official website, Gun says it feels that Texas Chain Saw Massacre: The Game has "reached its full potential" and thus won't be receiving any further bug fixes, balance patches, or DLC after its upcoming May update. The only changes you can expect in the future are "a few more patches" aimed at transitioning to peer-to-peer matchmaking, which suggests dedicated servers are coming to an end as well.

That said, Gun assures the game "will still be playable and is NOT being delisted from store fronts."

Unlike when Friday the 13th: The Game stopped getting new updates due to a legal dispute, it isn't explicitly clear why Gun is moving away from Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

"While creating something new, we still sought to honor the 1974 film authentically, working from Kim Henkel’s character bible as well as bringing back franchise favorites Bill Moseley and Ed Neal. And at this point, we feel that we have seen The Texas Chain Saw Massacre fully realized," Gun says.

Going off the game's subreddit, I'd say there's a good amount of players who don't feel the game has been fully realized. I was definitely among the people looking forward to bigger updates in the future, and yeah, it sucks to see a game with this much potential get shelved for an unknown future project... again.

As for what that next game will be, Gun signs off its update with a classic "stay tuned." The studio makes clear it'll be another horror game, but details are unknown beyond that.

