Avatar: The Last Airbender gets a AAA action RPG with Space Marine 2 dev attached, the franchise's "biggest" game ever stars a new Avatar thousands of years ago
It's in the works at Paramount Game Studios and Space Marine 2 studio Saber Interactive
Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting an AAA action RPG from Saber Interactive and Paramount Game Studios, and it's apparently going to be "the biggest video game in franchise history."
Revealed today by IGN, the new Avatar game hasn't been given a name, nor a release date or a list of specific platforms (it's apparently coming to PC and consoles), but it's being made in collaboration with Avatar Studios, which was launched by the original show's creators back in 2021. Set in the "Avatar Legends universe" based on the world introduced by the original Last Airbender Nickelodeon show, the action RPG will be set thousands of years in the past and star a totally new Avatar.
While some story elements will be totally new, others will be familiar to veteran fans. Players will be "immersed in a vibrant world," able to "master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world."
This upcoming title will be far from the first Avatar: The Last Airbender game. Just last year, we saw the release of Quest for Balance, which was developed by Bamtang Games and, unfortunately, didn't really go down well, as indicated by its "mostly negative" Steam review score.
In a statement, the senior vice president of games and emerging media at Paramount, Doug Rosen, points out that "Saber Interactive has a proven track record in bringing IP-based games to life," so here's hoping that'll make a difference. Saber developed the recently released Space Marine 2, so while its exact role in this Avatar project is unclear, that's a very promising recent example of the studio's work – fingers crossed that this upcoming release has what it takes to hit the mark, too.
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.