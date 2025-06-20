NetEase's first AAA single-player game is packed with brutal action and gorgeous cinematics in a promising blend fans say looks "like a Tang Dynasty take on Uncharted"

When I first saw an email in my inbox with the subject line Blood Message I was a little concerned, but it turns out it's the name of an upcoming AAA game set during the final years of China's Tang Dynasty – around 900 AD.

The trailer for Blood Message is impressive, showing off brutal third-person sword combat and giving a hint of the Uncharted series in its more choreographed moments. You play as a nameless messenger looking for his son Ning, crossing hot, sandy deserts and the snowy wilderness of central Asia.

Blood Message - Official Reveal Trailer | When History Forgets, Warriors Remember - YouTube Watch On

Rather than stepping into the shoes of a famous general or legendary figure, Blood Message is all about "ordinary people driven by extraordinary resolve."

"This is the kind of game all those AAA studios should've been making instead of live services," one YouTube commenter writes. And, I'm not the only one who thought the game felt like Naughty Dog's action epics. "Finally we get Uncharted 5," writes another commenter. "It's like a Tang Dynasty take on Uncharted and I'm here for it, looks sick," agrees another.

Developed by NetEase-owned 24 Entertainment, which made Naraka: Bladepoint, a free-to-play melee battle royale, Blood Message shows that China's video game industry is continuing to try and appeal to PC and console players with cinematic adventures .

"We are ushering players [into] a new generation of high adventure with Blood Message," says lead producer and NetEase executive vice president Zhipeng Hu. "As our first completely single-player focused experience from NetEase Games, after two decades of deep dedication to the gaming industry, we are prepared to deliver a truly epic and cinematic experience for players around the world."

Blood Message doesn't currently have a release window, but it is set to come to consoles and PC.

