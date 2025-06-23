Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet apparently has "RPG progression systems," which could be as simple as The Last of Us' supplements or usher in a whole new era

Naughty Dog is making its first new, non-sequel game in over a decade, and I couldn't be more excited. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet stars one of my favorite actors, Tati Gabrielle, and thanks to a former-developer's LinkedIn profile, we now have a hint at what it might be like to play as her character – the bounty hunter Jordan.

Posted to Reddit and spotted by TheGamer , Kristina Gu's LinkedIn profile states she was an associate technical designer at Naughty Dog between August, 2022 and February, 2024. In that time, she worked on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, The Last of Us Online – rest in peace Factions 2 – and "RPG progression systems on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet."

Now, before you go thinking this means Intergalactic is going to play like the new God of War games or Dragon Age, remember that The Last of Us games have what you could consider RPG systems in them, too.

The supplements you use to increase Joel and Ellie's stats such as health or listen-mode distance are basically an RPG progression system, as are the upgrades you can make for your weapons. All these things factor into how you choose to play.

So, this little detail from LinkedIn doesn't tell us a whole lot about Intergalactic, as the RPG elements could be very light like those outlined above, or they could be more in the vein of God of War or Far Cry's skill trees.

We won't know for sure until we get a gameplay trailer of some sort. It likely won't be coming out until 2027 at the earliest though, so be prepared for a long wait.

In the meantime, check out all the upcoming games of 2025 that you can get your hands on much sooner.