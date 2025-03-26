The Witcher 4 and Naughty Dog's Intergalactic are reportedly skipping 2026 and won't be ready until at least the year after

The Witcher 4 and Naughty Dog's new game reportedly won't come out until 2027 at the earliest.

CD Projekt Red's Ciri-based sequel and Naughty Dog's spacefaring Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet were both announced with expensive-smelling trailers at The Game Awards 2024, but the two games are apparently no where close to releasing, which shouldn't be much of a surprise considering we only saw 'in-engine' CGI cutscenes from both.

News of The Witcher 4's late arrival comes from CD Projekt Red CFO Piotr Nielubowicz, who told investors "that the game will not be launched within the time frame of the first target of the incentive program, which ends December 31, 2026," during the company's latest fiscal earnings conference.

Reacting to the release window on ResetEra, ever-reliable Bloomsburg journalist Jason Schreier also threw Intergalactic's name into the ring. "I'm pretty sure I said they were both going to be very early teases," he wrote. "Neither of those games will be out next year."

In case your memory needs jogging, Intergalactic is a brand new sci-fi universe from the studio behind The Last of Us and Uncharted about a woman who gets stranded on a strange planet while on the hunt for an ex-co-worker. Director Neil Druckmann said it's still "evolving and changing" five years into development, though, so that alleged 2027 window isn't hard to believe.

Regardless, blockbuster games have become so expensive and complicated to make this decade that we're pretty much only getting one game per generation from some of the world's biggest studios, sadly. The 'I want games with worse graphics' meme has never been more relevant.

