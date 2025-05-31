Chained Echoes and 13+ other awesome JRPGs collide in a totally free game that looks absolutely bonkers: "The first Avengers movie might be a decent comparison"

Hoo boy, this one's exciting. A new indie J-inspired RPG called Infinite Alliance is pulling characters from over 13 indie hits in the subgenre for one massive, MCU-style crossover game.

Announced earlier this week at the Indie Quest showcase, Infinite Alliance looks like another sweet throwback on the surface. Gorgeous pixel art, sweeping music, and, of course, turn-based combat with the turn order viewable on the side of the screen (which I love in any RPG.) Oh, and it'll be totally free when it comes out next year. What's not to like?

INFINITE ALLIANCE: OFFICIAL REVEAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

The premise is that heroes and villains from other indie JRPGs (and J-inspired RPGs) get yanked out of their own universes and dropped into a dead world, and the list of included games is absolutely stacked.

Chained Echoes, one of the best RPGs of recent years, indie or otherwise, leads the roster, alongside very well-received games like Jack Move and Beloved Rapture. Some of the games, such as Kingdoms of the Dump and My Familiar, aren't actually out yet, I should add. You can see the full list (so far) on Infinite Alliance's Steam page.

Over on Reddit, one of the crossover's developers also hints that there's still a few announcements left to make about "extra games involved (there'll probably be 16 ultimately), but this is the main roster."

And if you're anything like me, though, you likely haven't yet put aside the 100 or so hours needed to catch up on all these lovely games, but don't worry! Infinite Alliance is apparently "narrative-focused for sure, but not in a lore heavy way." It's instead being made as an introduction to all of these characters, hence why it's also free.

"The first Avengers movie might be a decent comparison - lots of characters with their own baggage, but a self-contained plot, and if you haven't seen the other movies you can still understand and get into it," developer 'OniLink99999' says.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Infinite Alliance is set to come out sometime in 2026 for PC and consoles.

For now, check out what we reckon are the best JRPGs ever made.