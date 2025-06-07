Put your water-bending skills to the test in action adventure Fading Echo

Action-adventure game Fading Echo just got its world premiere reveal during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase.

Fading Echo puts you in the shoes of One, a young Legend on a quest to discover her past. One is a water diviner, allowing her to shift between her human form and that of a flowing, fast-moving globe of water, capable of moving through and over objects that would otherwise hinder her journey.

Unfortunately, in the fracturing, desert punk world that One inhabits, being a drop of water isn't all that safe. While her liquid form can get through nets with ease, it gets a little bit harder to move around safely over lava flows - you'd better be quick on your…feet?

In either her liquid or solid forms, One will have to make her way across this not-particularly-friendly world, defeating the enemies and overcoming the obstacles in her way. But as she does so, she'll have to contend with the ancient Ætheric powers that are damaging her home, spreading corruption across the world of Corel.

Thankfully, those watery powers mean that one can cause a bit of a splash against her enemies. Picking your favorite abilities to evolve to suit your playstyle, you'll be able to cast crushing waves at a distance, or use One's staff to do serious damage in close quarters.

Fading Echo doesn't have a release date just yet, but you'll be able to play it across PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store when it does eventually drop.

