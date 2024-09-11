Space Marine 2 roadmap and what to expect in future updates

The Space Marine 2 roadmap is looking packed already, detailing the first year of new content and features. There will be new missions, modes, and maps for Operations and Eternal War, a couple new enemies to face and more weapons to use against them, and plenty of premium cosmetics themed around various Astartes Chapters in the Season Pass. Below, I’ve broken down the whole roadmap for Space Marine 2, season by season.

Space Marine 2 content roadmap and seasons for Year 1

Developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment have detailed the first year of post-launch updates and new content for Space Marine 2 via a seasonal model. Importantly, you won’t have to pay for any of these gameplay features, such as new missions, modes, and weapons – these are free to all players. The only premium items are the cosmetic packs that make up the Season Pass, which are purely for Space Marine 2 customization, and there are no battle passes or similar premium reward packs.

Although, it sounds like the new features mentioned in the roadmap will be released throughout the relevant season rather than all at once. Furthermore, there are a lot of vague and unexplained points on the roadmap, namely when each season begins and ends, but I’ve tried to explain and analyse where possible so you can understand what to expect, though bear in mind that this is all subject to change.

Space Marine 2 Season 1

The launch of the game marks the start of Season 1, a short introductory season with not much new, though ultrawide support, private PVE lobbies, and a sparring arena for the Batte Barge will be added in September. There’s no word on when exactly but fret not if you’ve been wanting to play Space Marine 2 on your ultrawide monitor.

Saber Interactive has also said the first few weeks of the game being out in the wild will be focused on gathering community feedback. The studio has said this feedback will inform small adjustments and improvements in quick patches in the lead up to Season 2.

Some cosmetic items are already available to players now that the game has launched too. If you pre-ordered any edition of the game, you should have the Macragge’s Chosen pack. Those that own the Gold or Ultra Editions of the game also own the Season Pass and therefore the Ultramarines Cosmetic Pack. Finally, Ultra Edition owners also own the exclusive Ultramarines Champion Pack.

Space Marine 2 Season 2

Season 2 marks the start of new content arriving in Space Marine 2 for free. Starting in October and finishing at the end of 2024, all players can expect to see the following at no additional cost:

New PVE missions – the exact number is unclear as the roadmap says “missions” but the post on the Focus Entertainment community website says “a new Operations map” implying maybe just one.

– the exact number is unclear as the roadmap says “missions” but the post on the Focus Entertainment community website says “a new Operations map” implying maybe just one. Lethal difficulty for Operations – the new hardest threat level above Ruthless. The exact nature of this challenge hasn’t been discussed yet but expect there to be generous Space Marine 2 Requisition rewards for your efforts.

– the new hardest threat level above Ruthless. The exact nature of this challenge hasn’t been discussed yet but expect there to be generous Space Marine 2 Requisition rewards for your efforts. Neo-Volkite Pistol – A new weapon for Astartes to wield across game modes, though it’s not clear which Space Marine 2 classes will be able to use it or if it’ll be available in the campaign. Based on its use in the Warhammer 40,000 tabletop game, it’s a sort of Melta Rifle/Plasma Pistol hybrid.

– A new weapon for Astartes to wield across game modes, though it’s not clear which Space Marine 2 classes will be able to use it or if it’ll be available in the campaign. Based on its use in the Warhammer 40,000 tabletop game, it’s a sort of Melta Rifle/Plasma Pistol hybrid. New enemy – This is very vague but presumably it means a new enemy type for the Tyranids or Thousand Sons forces for players to face in Operations.

Those that have paid for the Season Pass will also get the Dark Angels Champion Pack, Cosmetic Pack, and Weapon Skin Pack. This all includes color schemes, heraldry, one weapon skin, and a unique Champion skin for the Bulwark class (my money is on a Deathwing veteran or an Inner Circle Companion) representing the Lion’s finest and their successors.

Space Marine 2 Season 3

Season 3 kicks off at the start of 2025 but has no clear end time. During this season, look out for these free additions to the game:

A new PVE mission

A new PVP game mode

New PVP arenas – “arenas” suggests multiple maps.

– “arenas” suggests multiple maps. PVE Prestige Ranks – Assuming this system is the same as Saber Interactive’s World War Z game, Prestige Ranks will let you reset any of your level 30 Operations classes back to level 1, unlocking a permanent passive boost in the process and letting you level up all over again.

– Assuming this system is the same as Saber Interactive’s World War Z game, Prestige Ranks will let you reset any of your level 30 Operations classes back to level 1, unlocking a permanent passive boost in the process and letting you level up all over again. Battle Barge expansion – Your guess is as good as mine for what this could possibly be. An arcade?

As with the Dark Angel cosmetic release, Season Pass owners will get a Champion Pack, Cosmetic Pack, and Weapon Skin pack for another Adeptus Astartes Chapter. Additionally, one other Chapter will get a Champion Pack only. Neither of these Chapters have been revealed but the most well-known ones, such as the Blood Angels or Space Wolves, would be likely candidates.

Space Marine 2 Season 4

A start or end date has not been announced for Season 4, but all players will get these new features for free:

Horde Mode – Nothing specific has been said about the exact format of this mode but it’ll definitely see your squad surviving increasingly brutal waves of enemies.

– Nothing specific has been said about the exact format of this mode but it’ll definitely see your squad surviving increasingly brutal waves of enemies. New enemy

New weapon

As with Season 3, Season Pass owners will receive a full Champion Pack, Cosmetic Pack, and Weapon Skin pack set for one Space Marine Chapter and a Champion Pack for another in Season 4.



