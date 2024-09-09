How to get Armory Data in Space Marine 2 and how to use it

Space Marine 2 Armory Data is a collectible resource needed to improve your weapons for Operations, letting you battle Tyranids and Chaos at the highest difficulty levels. It comes in three rarities: Master-Crafted, Artificer, and Relic, each corresponding with the different weapon rarity tiers, so you’ll want as many of each type as you can get. It’s not a difficult resource to get, but using it can be quite complicated, so here’s what you need to know about collecting Armory Data in Space Marine 2 and what it’s for.

How to get Space Marine 2 Armory Data

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Armory Data in Space Marine 2 is found exclusively in Operations mode, and most commonly from hidden Servo Skulls found throughout missions. As our Space Marine 2 tips advise, exploring off the main path may lead you to useful secret items, and you’ll need to do that to find these floating skulls as they’re usually tucked behind objects and structures. They appear in a few fixed locations in each mission but aren’t guaranteed to spawn every time.

Once you find a Servo Skull, interact with it to collect one Armory Data. This goes into one of four inventory slots for each player, so only one person needs to collect the data for all players to get it. However, these slots can also be occupied by Medicae Stimms and Guardian Relics, so the amount of Armory Data you can carry is limited. Then all you need to do is complete the mission.

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Keep in mind that the higher the threat level of the mission, the better the Armory Data, so make sure you change the threat level according to whichever Armory Data rarity you need:

Minimal and Average difficulty: Master-Crafted/green

Substantial difficulty: Artificer/purple

Ruthless difficulty: Relic/orange

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

One other way you can get Armory Data is by getting an A-rank in training Trials. Each of the Space Marine 2 classes has three Trials you can complete in the Armouring Hall. Achieve an A-rank in a Trial by completing all three objectives to get one Master-Crafted Armory Data. You can repeat the Trials to farm data, but that’s still 18 Master-Crafted Armory Data you can get without even being in a mission, giving you a great head start.

How to use Space Marine 2 Armory Data

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Now that you’ve gathered some Armory Data in Space Marine 2, you can spend it on improving your loadouts with better weapon versions and perks:

Unlocking better weapon tiers: Each weapon type has four tiers which you must unlock by earning increasing amounts of XP in Operations and by spending one Armory Data of the same. When you unlock the next tier for a given weapon type, you can buy new versions of that weapon with Requisitions. For example, if you earn 1500 XP while wielding a Chainsword, you can spend one Master-Crafted Armory Data to unlock the Master-Crafted weapon tier for Chainswords, letting you buy two more Chainsword versions with Requisitions. Earn another 6000 XP and spend one Artificer Armory Data to unlock Artificer tier and so on.

Bypassing weapon Mastery to unlock Mastery Points: Every version of any weapon type you’ve unlocked can be ‘mastered’ by earning XP in Operations, but you can just spend one Armory Data to skip the XP requirement and get the Mastery Point. Hovering the cursor over the weapon version you want to master and you’ll see the prompt to spend data instead. Make sure you spend these points on the weapon type’s Perk Tree for some useful improvements.

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Thankfully, all weapon unlocks – weapon rarity tiers, weapon versions, and Mastery Points – for a single weapon type apply to all six classes. That means you don’t need to unlock the Master-Crafted tier for Chainswords on all four classes that can use the Chainsword, nor do you need to spend Armory Data mastering each weapon version multiple times, for example.



