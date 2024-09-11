Space Marine 2 Operations missions and co-op explained

Space Marine 2 Operations are intense co-op PVE missions that you and up to two other friends can take on to level up your classes and unlock new wargear. These long missions task you with completing unique objectives adjacent to Titus’ squad in the campaign or other important missions across the Recidious System. Mastering combat, levelling up your favorite class, and exploring for vital loot are key to succeeding against swarms of Tyranids and hordes of heretics. Here’s what you need to know about the Operations mode in Space Marine 2, including how you unlock it, what all the missions are, and whether you can play solo.

How to unlock Operations in Space Marine 2

We’ve got a separate guide on how to unlock multiplayer in Space Marine 2, but the simple answer is to just complete the tutorial mission, then you’ll have access to the rest the game has to offer, including online play.

It’s worth mentioning that you’ll only have Operations one and six unlocked at this point, and you must play the rest of the campaign to gain access to the rest of them. Although if you join another player that has already unlocked them, they can take you into these missions. You can also play these Operations on any of the Space Marine 2 difficulty levels as these are all unlocked from the start, but you will receive a warning if you are select one that is above your class level.

All Space Marine 2 Operations missions

Space Marine 2 currently has six Operations missions to choose from. Pick your Space Marine 2 class and prepare to battle Tyranids and Thousand Sons in these sorties:

Inferno: Blow up a promethium refinery to thin the Tyranid swarm on Kadaku. Decapitation: Kill the Hive Tyrant leading the Tyranids on Avarax. Vox Liberatis: Battle the Thousand Sons and uncover what’s jamming vox comms. Reliquary: Destroy the Warp Beacon summoning Chaos reinforcements to Demerium. Fall of Atreus: Find the Sword of Atreus Battle Barge and prepare it for launch. Ballistic Engine: Weaken the Tyranids on Avarax using a Nova Cannon Warhead and a train.

Completing any of these missions gets you XP to level up your current class and Space Marine 2 Requisitions to buy better weapons and new cosmetic options. Each Operation you complete also contributes towards challenges that unlock armor pieces for Space Marine 2 customization.

As you play, you should also look out for hidden Space Marine 2 Armory Data to help you unlock improved weapon versions and perks. But if you want even better rewards, you need to increase the threat level.

Expect this Operations mission list to expand as more will be added over the next year, according to the Space Marine 2 roadmap!

Can you play Space Marine 2 Operations solo?

There’s no way to play Operations in Space Marine 2 solo, but you can play without other human players by disconnecting your PC or console from the internet to play in offline mode. However, you will always have two bot squadmates, so there’s no way to play Operations truly on your own. Though, as per the roadmap, a PVE private match option will be added sometime this month, which should let you play Operations with bots without having to go offline.



