If you loved Space Marine 2, great news: it's getting a horde mode, the original is getting a remaster, and 5 more promising Warhammer games were just announced – including a big CRPG

This year's Warhammer Skulls event revealed some big news for the series, including a horde-like mode for Space Marine 2, a remaster of the original Space Marine, and four new Warhammer games.

You can watch the entire 40-minute showcase here, but for a recap, yes, the acclaimed third-person shooter Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is getting an endless horde mode, officially called Siege Mode, on June 26. The update will be free for all players across all platforms. Check out the teaser here.

If Space Marine 2 was your introduction to the series and you've been curious about the first game in the series, but don't want all of the 2011-ness that comes with it, you'll be able to experience it with "4k visuals, updated textures and character models, remastered audio, and a modernized UI and control scheme" on June 10. Warhammer 40k: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition hits Xbox, PC (Steam and GOG), and Game Pass on June 10. No PS5 version, it seems.

Speaking of remasters, the classic RTS Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War is also getting polished up with a new Definitive Edition that bundles together all of the game's existing expansions with "upgraded visuals, HUD, camera, and more."

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Arguably the biggest announcement of the event is Dark Heresy, Owlcat Games' follow-up to the well-reviewed 2023 RPG Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader. It's a "grim dark, party-based, story-driven cRPG" with tactical combat. Not much else was revealed about the sequel beyond what's shown in the cinematic teaser, which includes glimpses of the carnivorous Kroot and "a dastardly Night Lord," but we know it's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC at an undisclosed date.

Meanwhile, the 2023 FPS Warhammer 40k: Boltgun, still one of the best boomer shooters around, is getting a full-fledged sequel. Players will once again play as Malum Caedo and face off against "a new crop of daemonic foes including the bloodthirsty legions of Khorne."

Games Workshop says the sequel pays homage to the "fast-paced boomer shooters of yesteryear" and "follows on directly from the end of Boltgun with a branching, non-linear single player campaign." That's likewise on its way to Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X, again without a release date.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – Words of Vengeance, meanwhile, is a newly announced, free, typing action game spinoff of Boltgun that's available now on Steam. Instead of firing off bolt rounds via the usual method of you clicking on heads, Malum Caedo spells out words and phrases from Warhammer lore as he plows through levels from the original game.

Somehow, that's not all that was announced during the 2025 Skulls event. There's also a new entry in the Supremacy franchise, Supremacy: Warhammer 40k, a new mobile strategy game from the folks behind Supremacy 1914.

Designed to "challenge both veterans and newcomers alike, players will need to navigate the perilous 41st Millennium as one of four factions at odds for control of the planet Vigilus," the announcement says. The free-to-play strategy game is coming to Android and iOS at an unknown date.

For all of the nitty-gritty lore and crunchy bits for each game, not to mention some DLCs and updates for other existing games, you can read this comprehensive overview from Warhammer Community. Needless to say, it's a great day to be a Warhammer fan.

