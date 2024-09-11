All Space Marine 2 difficulties explained, from Minimal to Ruthless

The Space Marine 2 difficulty options for Operations mode boost your rewards but also make the co-op missions a lot more brutal. Tyranids become a lot more ferocious, and the sorcery of the Thousand Sons becomes a lot more sinister as you up the threat level from Minimal to Average, and all the way up to Ruthless. Thankfully, levelling up your classes should make things a little easier, but you’ll still be in for an intense experience at the toughest levels. Here’s what you can expect from all the difficulty levels in Space Marine 2.

All Space Marine 2 difficulty levels in Operations

There are currently four difficulty options in Space Marine 2 that affect how challenging the co-op Operation missions are. You can change difficulties by following the button prompt in the top-right corner of the Operations menu. Also known as “threat levels”, they determine things like enemy aggression and damage, equipment drop frequency, and Medicae Stimm effectiveness, as well as the quality and quantity of your rewards, such as Space Marine 2 Armory Data.

All of them are available to select the moment you unlock the Space Marine 2 Operations. Although, each one comes with a recommended level, and a warning pop-up will appear if you select a difficulty that is above your current class’s level, letting you know what you’re in for – using our Space Marine 2 tips should help you out, whichever difficulty you choose.

Here's how each Space Marine 2 difficulty level affects the game, from Minimal threat all the way up to Ruthless:

Space Marine 2 Minimal difficulty

For players still learning how Space Marine 2 works or those getting to grips with their low-level classes.

Recommended level: 1+

1+ Enemies: Foes are somewhat dangerous if you’re still getting used to the game but easily overcome with good teamwork and combat techniques.

Foes are somewhat dangerous if you’re still getting used to the game but easily overcome with good teamwork and combat techniques. Equipment: Drops are generous

Drops are generous Healing: Medicae Stimms provide a good amount of health, and you receive a Mortal Wound after your second incapacitation

Medicae Stimms provide a good amount of health, and you receive a Mortal Wound after your second incapacitation Rewards: 35 Requisitions and 630XP per completion, Master-Crafted Armory Data discoverable

Space Marine 2 Average difficulty

A slight step up in challenge mitigated by the fact that you should have a few perks unlocked for your class, some slightly improved weapons, and a good understanding of combat by now.

Recommended level: 5+

5+ Enemies: Enemies are more aggressive and challenging

Enemies are more aggressive and challenging Equipment: Drops are reduced

Drops are reduced Healing: Medicae Stimms provide a reduced amount of health, and you receive a Mortal Wound after your second incapacitation

Medicae Stimms provide a reduced amount of health, and you receive a Mortal Wound after your second incapacitation Rewards: 55 Requisitions and 945XP per completion, Master-Crafted Armory Data discoverable

Space Marine 2 Substantial difficulty

A notable increase in threat level where mistakes can cost you dearly in the face of aggressive foes, but the rewards are also much better.

Recommended level: 10+

10+ Enemies: Enemies are dangerous and much tougher

Enemies are dangerous and much tougher Equipment: Drops are reduced

Drops are reduced Healing: Medicae Stimms provide a reduced amount of health, and you receive a Mortal Wound after your first incapacitation

Medicae Stimms provide a reduced amount of health, and you receive a Mortal Wound after your first incapacitation Rewards: 55 Requisitions and 945XP per completion, Artificer Armory Data discoverable

Space Marine 2 Ruthless difficulty

For players after a brutal challenge against relentless enemies but also the best possible rewards.

Recommended level: 15+

15+ Enemies: Enemies are vicious and will tear through you

Enemies are vicious and will tear through you Equipment: Drops are reduced

Drops are reduced Healing: Medicae Stimms provide a reduced amount of health, you receive a Mortal Wound after your second incapacitation, and respawn times are increased

Medicae Stimms provide a reduced amount of health, you receive a Mortal Wound after your second incapacitation, and respawn times are increased Rewards: 165 Requisitions and 1890XP per completion, Relic Armory Data discoverable

Space Marine 2 Lethal difficulty

As per the Space Marine 2 roadmap, Lethal difficulty will be added as part of Season 2, which begins in October. It’ll be the highest threat level, though the exact details on how it works are still a mystery. We’ll be sure to update this guide when more about it is known!

