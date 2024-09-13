How to get Gene Seeds in Space Marine 2

Finding Space Marine 2 Gene Seeds can be difficult, with some lying around in the open while others are tucked away, but you get a nice XP boost if you finish a mission with one in your backpack. That means Gene Seeds are a huge help when it comes to leveling up your classes during Operations, particularly as you increase the difficulty for greater XP payouts and other rewards in Space Marine 2. To help you gather this valuable collectible, here’s what you need to know about finding and safely gathering Gene Seeds in Space Marine 2.

Space Marine 2 Gene Seeds explained

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

A Gene Seed is an item in Space Marine 2 that can be recovered during any Operations missions to grant just under 30% extra XP to all players in your squad, but only if the Gene Seed carrier makes it out alive. Unlike Space Marine 2 Armory Data, a Gene Seed is not given to all players when collected, instead sitting in the inventory of only the player that picks it up, and if that player is incapacitated or killed, the Gene Seed is lost and no bonus XP is awarded.

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

To make matters worse, the Gene Seed also occupies the same slot as a Guardian Relic, which means the player that collects it also loses the ability to hold a Guardian Relic for a free self-revive. The other players must therefore protect the Gene Seed carrier with their lives, ensuring they aren’t downed at any point. It might also be a good idea to ensure the Gene Seed carrier is one of the more defensive Space Marine 2 classes, such as the Bulwark.

How to find Space Marine 2 Gene Seed locations

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

As far as I can tell, only one Space Marine 2 Gene Seed spawns per mission and it’ll spawn in one of several set spots. There are no easy ways to find the Gene Seed aside from through searching and simply learning all the possible spawn locations for each mission, though there are a lot. Here are some tips to help you look for this precious item:

Search the perimeter of every open area you explore. Doing this may lead you into a short, hidden path or secret room that has a Gene Seed stashed away as they are often hidden a little off the critical path.

Doing this may lead you into a short, hidden path or secret room that has a Gene Seed stashed away as they are often hidden a little off the critical path. Sometimes Gene Seeds are just out in the open. While the first tip is important, don’t go wasting lots of time scanning every inch as sometimes the Gene Seed spawn locations are relatively obvious and on the main path.

While the first tip is important, don’t go wasting lots of time scanning every inch as sometimes the Gene Seed spawn locations are relatively obvious and on the main path. Gene Seeds appear to spawn in the place of a Guardian Relic. If you’re having no luck finding a Gene Seed but are instead finding lots of relics instead, try to remember those locations as they could potentially be spawn locations for Gene Seeds in future mission runs.

If you’re having no luck finding a Gene Seed but are instead finding lots of relics instead, try to remember those locations as they could potentially be spawn locations for Gene Seeds in future mission runs. Completing the mission is more important. If you’re playing on a high Space Marine 2 difficulty, just remember that it’s better to finish the mission and get the normal amount of XP than it is to die and fail the mission while looking for the Gene Seed. You’ll still get a good amount of XP, as well as Space Marine 2 Requisition Points for your success.

