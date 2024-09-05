All Space Marine 2 classes and how they work

The Space Marine 2 classes are varied, letting you fulfil your Astartes fantasies with tactical weaponry, jump pack assaults, or heavy-weapon devastation. These classes are used in both Operations and PVP and are highly customizable, letting you swamp weapons to create unique loadouts, pick perks to bolster your Xenos-killing powers, and alter your appearance through armor and Chapter color customizations. It’s quite a lot to take in, so I’ve detailed the basics of all six Space Marine 2 classes below to help you understand how they all work in the game.



You might also want to look at our Space Marine 2 tips to ensure your slaughtering skills are up to par.

All Space Marine 2 classes explained

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Space Marine 2 features six classes which you can pick to use in PVE Operations and PVP Eternal War once you’ve unlocked Space Marine 2 co-op. Just remember you can’t have more than one of the same class in Operations and need a varied squad to cover all threats:

Tactical: Generalist soldier that can wield all sorts of weapons.

Generalist soldier that can wield all sorts of weapons. Assault: Melee-focused class with a Jump Pack for aerial manoeuvres.

Melee-focused class with a Jump Pack for aerial manoeuvres. Vanguard: Close-range specialist that can grapple towards enemies.

Close-range specialist that can grapple towards enemies. Bulwark: Defensive support class that carries a shield.

Defensive support class that carries a shield. Sniper: Long-range specialist that can go invisible.

Long-range specialist that can go invisible. Heavy: Hulking heavy weapons specialist.

Unlike Titus’ relatively broad weapon selection in the campaign, most of these classes have a narrow selection of weapons to choose from, but also get unique class abilities to help slay Tyranids, end heretics, or support their teammates. Additionally, you can substantially customize the appearance of the six classes’ armor and can create three different weapon loadouts to cover a number of combat situations.

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

In Operations, each class also gets their own perk tree to work through as they level up by earning XP, helping you lean into certain aspects of the class, better support your team, and further improve your abilities – though you need to unlock perks by spending Requisitions. You’ll come across drop pods during Operations that allow you to change loadout mid-mission too. To help you learn how each class works, you can also undertake Trials in the Armouring Hall. Each class has three of these short combat challenges to complete, dishing out resources needed to unlock more customization options.

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

In Eternal War, Space Marine 2’s PVP mode, the perk trees are gone and most gear is locked behind your Veterancy Level – earn XP by playing matches to up your level and therefore unlock new wargear. However, you can also choose a grenade for each of your three loadouts and the Bulwark and Heavy classes also have extra armor. You also get separate armor customization from your Operations classes and gain additional Heretic Astartes look for when you’re playing as Chaos Space Marines in matches.

Space Marine 2 Tactical class

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

The classic Tacticus-armored Primaris Space Marine soldier, capable of wielding a wide range of primary weapons and can highlight enemies to weaken them with an Auspex Scan.

Primary weapons: Auto Bolt Rifle, Bolt Rifle, Heavy Bolt Rifle, Stalker Bolt Rifle, Bolt Carbine, Plasma Incinerator, Melta Rifle

Auto Bolt Rifle, Bolt Rifle, Heavy Bolt Rifle, Stalker Bolt Rifle, Bolt Carbine, Plasma Incinerator, Melta Rifle Secondary weapons: Bolt Pistol

Bolt Pistol Melee weapons: Chainsword

Chainsword Class ability: Auspex Scan – Highlight enemies in the selected area, making them more vulnerable to damage

Auspex Scan – Highlight enemies in the selected area, making them more vulnerable to damage Armor Class: 3 Armor bars

Space Marine 2 Assault class

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Melee-focused and highly manoeuvrable, Assault Space Marines don’t get a primary weapon but do get a Jump Pack that lets them blast into the sky, slam into the ground, and dodge quickly

Primary weapons: None

None Secondary weapons: Bolt Pistol, Heavy Bolt Pistol

Bolt Pistol, Heavy Bolt Pistol Melee weapons: Chainsword, Thunder Hammer, Power Fist

Chainsword, Thunder Hammer, Power Fist Class ability: Jump Pack – Fly straight, fire your pistol from above, and launch into a melee weapon ground slam or use boosted dashes along the ground for added agility

Jump Pack – Fly straight, fire your pistol from above, and launch into a melee weapon ground slam or use boosted dashes along the ground for added agility Armor Class: 3 Armor bars

Space Marine 2 Vanguard class

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Midway between the Tactical and Assault classes, Phobos-armored Vanguard Space Marines can rush enemies with specialized weapons and a Grapnel Launcher to deliver a powerful kick, but have reduced armor.

Primary weapons: Instigator Bolt Carbine, Occulus Bolt Carbine, Melta Rifle

Instigator Bolt Carbine, Occulus Bolt Carbine, Melta Rifle Secondary weapons: Bolt Pistol

Bolt Pistol Melee weapons: Combat Knife, Chainsword

Combat Knife, Chainsword Class ability: Grapnel Launcher – Reel yourself in towards an enemy and boot them in the face

Grapnel Launcher – Reel yourself in towards an enemy and boot them in the face Armor Class: 2 Armor bars

Space Marine 2 Bulwark class

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

The most defensive Space Marine class, Bulwarks forgo a primary weapon, instead getting a shield for extra protection along with their Gravis armor, and can use a Chapter Banner to restore armor to all nearby squad members.

Primary weapons: None, but carries a shield that can be used to guard against attacks and bash enemies to stagger them

None, but carries a shield that can be used to guard against attacks and bash enemies to stagger them Secondary weapons: Bolt Pistol, Plasma Pistol

Bolt Pistol, Plasma Pistol Melee weapons: Chainsword, Power Fist, Power Sword

Chainsword, Power Fist, Power Sword Class ability: Chapter Banner – Place a temporary banner on the ground that restores armor to any squad members standing in its area of effect

Chapter Banner – Place a temporary banner on the ground that restores armor to any squad members standing in its area of effect Armor Class: 3 Armor bars

Space Marine 2 Sniper class

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

These Space Marines specialize in long-range weapons, firing powerful shots from afar and can slip away to evade danger using the Camo Cloak, though Phobos armor means a reduced Armor Class.

Primary weapons: Stalker Bolt Rifle, Bolt Sniper Rifle, Bolt Carbine, Las Fusil

Stalker Bolt Rifle, Bolt Sniper Rifle, Bolt Carbine, Las Fusil Secondary weapons: Bolt Pistol

Bolt Pistol Melee weapons: Combat Knife

Combat Knife Class ability: Camo Cloak – Go invisible and remain concealed until you attack

Camo Cloak – Go invisible and remain concealed until you attack Armor Class: 2 Armor bars

Space Marine 2 Heavy class

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

The Heavy is the only Space Marine 2 class to not get a melee weapon, but they’re also the only one that can wield heavy weapons, such as the Multi-Melta, and can protect themselves from ranged attacks using their Iron Halo.

Primary weapons: Heavy Bolter, Heavy Plasma Incinerator, Multi-Melta

Heavy Bolter, Heavy Plasma Incinerator, Multi-Melta Secondary weapons: Bolt Pistol, Plasma Pistol

Bolt Pistol, Plasma Pistol Melee weapons: None, but can beat enemies with their primary weapon

None, but can beat enemies with their primary weapon Class ability: Iron Halo – A protective barrier that surrounds you, blocking enemy projectiles, and can be deactivated early for a shorter cooldown

Iron Halo – A protective barrier that surrounds you, blocking enemy projectiles, and can be deactivated early for a shorter cooldown Armor Class: 3 Armor bars

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.