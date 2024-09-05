How does Space Marine 2 crossplay work?

With Space Marine 2 crossplay, you can join up to battle the ravenous Tyranids and forces of Chaos with friends, regardless of which platform they’re on. With no account linking or in-game friends lists, Space Marine 2 has a very simple crossplay system, requiring you to share a short code with your friends that gets them into your Battle Barge lobby. Here’s everything you need to know about how crossplay in Space Marine 2 works, including how to invite friends and what the limitations are.

Space Marine 2 crossplay explained

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Space Marine 2 crossplay lets Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC players (Steam and Epic Games Store) join each other’s squads and matchmake together for co-operative campaign missions and Operations. Be aware that for the Eternal War PVP mode, crossplay is enabled for Xbox and PS5 players only, which means PC players can’t match with console players. Obviously, to play with any other players, regardless of their platform, you need to unlock Space Marine 2 multiplayer, though there’s a good chance you’ve already done this.

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

To invite fellow Battle-Brothers on different platforms to your squad via crossplay, follow the “Edit Squad” button prompt in the top-right corner of your screen, and then open the Invite Menu by hovering over the key icon and following the button prompt. This menu displays a short, randomly generated invite code which you need to share with your intended teammates. Your teammates must then enter your code into their own Invite Menus, then they should quickly join your Battle Barge.

Alternatively, you can enter another player’s invite code in your Invite Menu to join their squad. Furthermore, as far as I can tell, you must enter these codes every time you want to join another player via crossplay as there is no in-game friends list system.

If you’re playing the campaign solo, no players can join you unless specifically invited but you must play Operations with other players. If you don’t have a full squad of three when selecting an Operation, the game will match you with other players using crossplay to get a full team.

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Space Marine 2 crossplay is on by default but can be turned off manually under the “Game” tab of the settings menu – you must also be on the main menu for the game and cannot already be in a mission or on the Battle Barge. You can still invite players to your squad through your platform’s friend system by editing your squad and using the “+” icons. Although, bear in mind that when you matchmake in Operations or Eternal War, you will only come up against players of the same platform and may experience longer queue times.



